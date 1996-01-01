12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. a. What is the speed of a point on the rim of this rotor?
20
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Compact Disc. A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10^-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. (c) What is the average angular acceleration of a maximumduration CD during its 74.0-min playing time? Take the direction of rotation of the disc to be positive.
71
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Compact Disc. A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10^-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. (b) The maximum playing time of a CD is 74.0 min. What would be the length of the track on such a maximum-duration CD if it were stretched out in a straight line?
270
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An electric turntable 0.750 m in diameter is rotating about a fixed axis with an initial angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s and a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s^2. (c) What is the tangential speed of a point on the rim of the turntable at t = 0.200 s?
802
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s^2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship (b) a_rad = v^2/r
24
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Compact Disc. A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10^-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. (a) What is the angular speed of the CD when the innermost part of the track is scanned? The outermost part of the track?
19
Has a video solution.
