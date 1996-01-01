Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The figure shows a standing wave on a string. What are the mode number and wavelength for this standing wave?
A 50 centimeters long horizontal string is supported by 2 boundaries on its ends. An original standing wave with 6 nodes and 5 antinodes.

