Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Next problem
1:58 minutes
Problem 17k
Textbook Question
A carbon dioxide laser is an infrared laser. A CO2 laser with a cavity length of 53.00 cm oscillates in the m=100,000 mode. What are the wavelength and frequency of the laser beam?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
8:59m
Watch next
Master
Standing Waves
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
09:47
Standing wave harmonics on guitar strings (and pianos, banjos, and harps, I guess) | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
112
05:52
Standing Waves - IB Physics
Andy Masley's IB Physics Lectures
218
01:56
Standing Wave Harmonics -- xmdemo 139
xmdemo
76
1
08:59
Standing Waves
Patrick Ford
647
1
3
07:01
Standing Waves
Bozeman Science
99
11:32
Standing Waves Introduction
Flipping Physics
187
05:10
Standing Waves and Harmonics
Professor Dave Explains
101
03:39
Standing Wave Demo: Slinky
Physics Demos
191
04:26
Unknown Harmonic Frequency
Patrick Ford
333
3
03:18
Standing Wave On A Guitar
Patrick Ford
329
2
3
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.