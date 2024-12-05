(III) In a circular region, there is a uniform magnetic field →B pointing into the page (Fig. 29–56). An xy coordinate system has its origin at the circular region’s center. A free positive point charge +Q = 1.0 μC is initially at rest at a position x = +10 cm on the x axis. If the magnitude of the magnetic field is now decreased at a rate of -0.10 T/s, what force (magnitude and direction) will act on +Q?





<IMAGE>