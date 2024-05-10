30. Induction and Inductance
A circular loop of area 12 m² encloses a magnetic field perpendicular to the plane of the loop; its magnitude is B(t) = (8.0 T/s)t. The loop is connected to a 7.5-Ω resistor and a 6.5-pF capacitor in series. When fully charged, how much charge is stored on the capacitor?
