What is the energy dissipated as a function of time in a circular loop of 18 turns of wire having a radius of 10.0 cm and a resistance of 2.0 Ω if the plane of the loop is perpendicular to a magnetic field given by





B(t) = B₀e⁻ᵗ/ʳ





with B₀ = 0.50 T and τ = 0.10 s?