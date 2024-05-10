30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 29.17
(II) The magnetic field perpendicular to a single 13.2-cm-diameter circular loop of copper wire decreases uniformly from 0.760 T to zero. If the wire is 2.25 mm in diameter, how much charge moves past a point in the coil during this operation?
