Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Forces in 2D
Problem 8
An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. (b) What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.

