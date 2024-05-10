An 18-kg child is riding in a child-restraint chair, securely fastened to the seat of a car (Fig. 4–69). Assume the car has speed 45 km/h when it hits a tree and is brought to rest in 0.20 s. Assuming constant deceleration during the collision, estimate the net horizontal force F that the straps of the restraint chair exert on the child to hold her in the chair. <IMAGE>