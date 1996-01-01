6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
Three blocks are placed in line on a frictionless table with block B in between blocks A and C. Block A has a mass of , block B has a mass of , and block C has a mass of . A student pushes horizontally on block A with a force of . What is the magnitude of the force of block B on block C?
A toy train consists of an engine, followed by a boxcar, followed by a caboose. All have mass m. When the engine's wheels provide a force F in the forward direction, the train has acceleration a. What is the magnitude of the force of the boxcar on the caboose? Ignore any frictional effects.
A 500 kg air conditioner sits on the flat roof of a building. The coefficient of static friction between the roof and the air conditioner is 0.90. A massless rope attached to the air conditioner passes over a massless, frictionless pulley at the edge of the roof. In an effort to drag the air conditioner to the edge of the roof, four 100 kg students hang from the free end of the rope, but the air conditioner refuses to budge. What is the magnitude of the rope tension at the point where it is attached to the air conditioner?
