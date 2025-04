(III) Small distances can be measured using a capacitor whose plate separation 𝓍 is variable. Consider an air-filled parallel-plate capacitor with fixed plate area A = 25 mmΒ² separated by a variable distance 𝓍. Assume this capacitor is attached to a capacitance-measuring instrument which can measure capacitance C in the range 1.0 pF to 1000.0 pF with an accuracy of βˆ†C = 0.1 pF .

(b) Define βˆ†π“ to be the accuracy (magnitude) to which 𝓍 can be determined, and determine a formula for βˆ†π“.