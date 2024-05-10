26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
Problem 24.78
A capacitor is made from two 1.1-cm-diameter coins separated by a 0.10-mm-thick piece of paper (K = 3.7) . A 12-V battery is connected to the capacitor. How much charge is on each coin?
