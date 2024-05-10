26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
5:55 minutes
Problem 24.19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) Small distances can be measured using a capacitor whose plate separation 𝓍 is variable. Consider an air-filled parallel-plate capacitor with fixed plate area A = 25 mm² separated by a variable distance 𝓍. Assume this capacitor is attached to a capacitance-measuring instrument which can measure capacitance C in the range 1.0 pF to 1000.0 pF with an accuracy of ∆C = 0.1 pF .
(a) If C is measured while 𝓍 is varied, over what range ( 𝓍ₘᵢₙ ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 𝓍ₘₐₓ) can the plate-separation distance (in μm) be determined by this setup?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos