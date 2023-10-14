(II) How long does it take for the energy stored in a capacitor in a series RC circuit (Fig. 26–65) to reach 75% of its maximum value? Express answer in terms of the time constant .
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
A copper pipe has an inside diameter of 3.00 cm and an outside diameter of 5.00 cm (Fig. 25–39). What is the resistance to a dc current of a 12.0-m length of this pipe?.
A 300 μF capacitor is charged to 9.0 V, then connected in parallel with a 5000 Ω resistor. The capacitor will discharge because the resistor provides a conducting pathway between the capacitor plates, but much more slowly than if the plates were connected by a wire. Let t=0 s be the instant the fully charged capacitor is first connected to the resistor. At what time has the capacitor voltage decreased by half, to 4.5 V?
What is the time constant for the discharge of the capacitors in FIGURE EX28.34?
A circuit you’re using discharges a 20 μF capacitor through an unknown resistor. After charging the capacitor, you close a switch at t = 0 s and then monitor the resistor current with an ammeter. Your data are as follows: Use an appropriate graph of the data to determine (a) the resistance and (b) the initial capacitor voltage.
A 150 μF defibrillator capacitor is charged to 1500 V. When fired through a patient’s chest, it loses 95% of its charge in 40 ms. What is the resistance of the patient’s chest?
A 15 μF capacitor charged to 12 V is discharged through a resistor. The energy stored in the capacitor decreases by 50% in 0.25 s. What is the value of the resistance?
Two 10-cm-diameter metal plates 1.0 cm apart are charged to ±12.5 nC. They are suddenly connected together by a 0.224-mm-diameter copper wire stretched taut from the center of one plate to the center of the other. Does the current increase with time, decrease with time, or remain steady? Explain.