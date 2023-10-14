Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Time Constant The time constant (τ) in an RC circuit is a measure of the time it takes for the charge or voltage to decay to approximately 37% of its initial value. It is calculated as τ = R × C, where R is the resistance and C is the capacitance. In this case, a time constant of 10 ms indicates that after this duration, the charge on the capacitor will have decreased significantly, providing a basis for understanding the discharge process. Recommended video: Guided course 08:59 08:59 Phase Constant of a Wave Function

Exponential Decay The discharge of a capacitor follows an exponential decay model, described by the equation Q(t) = Q0 e^(-t/τ), where Q(t) is the charge at time t, Q0 is the initial charge, and e is the base of the natural logarithm. This means that the charge decreases rapidly at first and then more slowly over time, which is crucial for determining when the charge reaches half its initial value. Recommended video: Guided course 04:24 04:24 Amplitude Decay in an LRC Circuit