14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10.86
A large spool of rope rolls on the ground with the end of the rope lying on the top edge of the spool. A person grabs the end of the rope and walks a distance ℓ, holding onto it, Fig. 10–70. The spool rolls behind the person without slipping. What length of rope unwinds from the spool? How far does the spool’s center of mass move?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
