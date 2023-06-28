Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
9:43 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

A 12-cm-diameter, 600 g cylinder, initially at rest, rotates on an axle along its axis. A steady 0.50 N force applied tangent to the edge of the cylinder causes the cylinder to reach an angular velocity of 500 rpm in 2.0 s. What is the magnitude of the frictional torque between the cylinder and the axle?

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
8:12m

Watch next

Master Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
17:12
Rotational Dynamics Intro With Formula & Examples (AP Physics)
Math And Physics Tutor
212
12:37
Rotational Dynamics
Matt Becker
124
09:52
30.1 Introduction to Torque and Rotational Dynamics
MIT OpenCourseWare
104
08:12
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Patrick Ford
1024
3
2
13:59
Rotational Dynamics - A-level Physics (Engineering)
Science Shorts
161
08:37
AP Physics 1: Rotational Dynamics Review
Flipping Physics
242
23:38
Rotational Dynamics - Basic Introduction
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
65
09:49
Physics - Mechanics: Application of Moment of Inertia and Angular Acceleration (2 of 2)
Michel van Biezen
156
03:42
Torque & Acceleration of a Point Mass
Patrick Ford
569
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.