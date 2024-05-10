14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
6:45 minutes
Problem 10.40
(II) A softball player swings a bat, accelerating it from rest to 2.4 rev/s in a time of 0.20 s. Approximate the bat as a 0.90-kg uniform rod of length 0.95 m, and compute the torque the player applies to one end of it.
Video duration:6m
23
views
