Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Physics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

12. Rotational Kinematics

Rotational Position & Displacement

8 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Rotational Velocity & Acceleration

8 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Equations of Rotational Motion

7 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Converting Between Linear & Rotational

7 videos | 4 questions
PRACTICE

Types of Acceleration in Rotation

4 videos | 4 questions
PRACTICE

Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)

4 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.