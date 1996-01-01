12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
The dwarf planet Ceres has a radius of , a mass of , and a free fall acceleration due to gravity of . What speed will a rock have if it is orbiting Ceres, right on the surface? Ceres has no atmosphere – so there are no issues with air resistance – but assume that there are no mountains or large boulders to impede the orbit.
Textbook Question
Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. b. Suppose the rotor's angular velocity decreases by 40% over 30 s as it supplies energy. What is the magnitude of the rotor's angular acceleration? Assume that the angular acceleration is constant.
Textbook Question
A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½s. b. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?
Textbook Question
CALC A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ω_z(t) = g - bt^2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s^3. (b) Calculate the instantaneous angular acceleration α_z at t = 3.00 s and the average angular acceleration α_av-z for the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.00 s. How do these two quantities compare? If they are different, why?
Textbook Question
CP CALC The angular velocity of a flywheel obeys the equation ω_z(t) = A + Bt2, where t is in seconds and A and B are constants having numerical values 2.75 (for A) and 1.50 (for B). (b) What is the angular acceleration of the wheel at (i) t = 0 and (ii) t = 5.00 s?
Textbook Question
CALC The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct^3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = p/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s^2. (c) What are θ and the angular velocity when the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s^2?
Textbook Question
CALC The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct^3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = p/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s^2. (b) What is the angular acceleration when θ = p/4 rad?
Textbook Question
CALC The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct^3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = p/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s^2. (a) Find a, b, and c, including their units.
