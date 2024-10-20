A point charge of mass 0.145 kg, and net charge +3.40 μC, hangs at rest at the end of an insulating cord above a large sheet of charge. The horizontal sheet of fixed uniform charge creates a uniform vertical electric field in the vicinity of the point charge. The tension in the cord is measured to be 5.18 N.

(a) Calculate the magnitude and direction of the electric field due to the sheet of charge (Fig. 21–80).





(b) What is the surface charge density σ(C/m²) on the sheet?

<IMAGE>