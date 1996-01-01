Two kids play on a seesaw that has mass 20 kg, length 3 m, and its fulcrum at its mid-point. The seesaw is originally horizontal, when the kids sit at the edge of opposite ends (m, LEFT = 25 kg, m, RIGHT = 30 kg). Calculate the Net Torque from the 3 weights acting on the seesaw, immediately after the kids sit (simultaneously) on their respective places.