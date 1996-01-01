Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Suppose that piano has a long, thin bar ran through it (totally random), shown below as the vertical red line, so that it is free to rotate about a vertical axis through the bar. You push the piano with a horizontal 100 N (blue arrow), causing it to spin about its vertical axis with 0.3 rad/s2 . Your force acts at a distance of 1.1 m from the bar, and is perpendicular to a line connecting it to the bar (green dotted line). What is the piano’s moment of inertia about its vertical axis?
Two kids play on a seesaw that has mass 20 kg, length 3 m, and its fulcrum at its mid-point. The seesaw is originally horizontal, when the kids sit at the edge of opposite ends (m,LEFT = 25 kg, m,RIGHT = 30 kg). Calculate the Net Torque from the 3 weights acting on the seesaw, immediately after the kids sit (simultaneously) on their respective places.
A guy standing straight up stretches out his arm horizontally while holding a 60 lb (27.2 kg) barbell. His arm is 64 cm long and weighs 45 N. Calculate the Net Torque that the barbell and the weight of his arm produce about his shoulder. You may assume that his arm has uniform mass distribution.
A 4 m-long ladder rests horizontally on a flat surface. You try to lift it up by pulling on the left end of the ladder with a force of 50 N that makes an angle of 37° with the vertical axis. Calculate the torque that your force produces, about an axis through the other (right) end of the ladder.
The composite disc below is free to rotate about a fixed axis, perpendicular to it and through its center. All forces are 100 N, and all angles are 37°. The dotted lines are either exactly parallel or exactly perpendicular to each other. The inner (darker) and outer (lighter) discs have radii 3 m and 5 m, respectively. Calculate the Net Torque produced on the composite disc, about an axis perpendicular to it and through its center. Use +/– to indicate direction.
A square with sides 4 m long is free to rotate around an axis perpendicular to its face and through its center. All forces shown are 100 N and act simultaneously on the square. The angle shown is 30°. Calculate the Net Torque that the forces produce on the square, about its axis of rotation.