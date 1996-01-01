Suppose that piano has a long, thin bar ran through it (totally random), shown below as the vertical red line, so that it is free to rotate about a vertical axis through the bar. You push the piano with a horizontal 100 N (blue arrow), causing it to spin about its vertical axis with 0.3 rad/s2 . Your force acts at a distance of 1.1 m from the bar, and is perpendicular to a line connecting it to the bar (green dotted line). What is the piano’s moment of inertia about its vertical axis?