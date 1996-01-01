8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves Practice Problems
A 1000-kg van and a 2000-kg bus come closer to a circular track with a radius of 200 m.
(i) What should be the banking angle for this circular track so that automobiles traveling at 40.0 m/s can take a turn without toppling?
(ii) Should the bus move slower than the van?
The banked, circular highway curves are specifically designed for high-speed driving. To prevent vehicles from slipping outward, an 85 m radius highway curve is banked at a 28° inclination. Determine the maximum speed with which a high-speed car weighing 1800 kg can safely maneuver this curve without sliding off the road. The coefficient of friction between the tire and the road is 1.