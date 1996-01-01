8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A 1125-kg car and a 2250-kg pickup truck approach a curve on a highway that has a radius of 225 m. (a) At what angle should the highway engineer bank this curve so that vehicles traveling at 65.0 mi/h can safely round it regardless of the condition of their tires? Should the heavy truck go slower than the lighter car?
991
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An airplane feels a lift force L perpendicular to its wings. In level flight, the lift force points straight up and is equal in magnitude to the gravitational force on the plane. When an airplane turns, it banks by tilting its wings, as seen from behind, by an angle from horizontal. This causes the lift to have a radial component, similar to a car on a banked curve. If the lift had constant magnitude, the vertical component of L would now be smaller than the gravitational force, and the plane would lose altitude while turning. However, you can assume that the pilot uses small adjustments to the plane's control surfaces so that the vertical component of L continues to balance the gravitational force throughout the turn. a. Find an expression for the banking angle θ needed to turn in a circle of radius r while flying at constant speed v.
145
Has a video solution.