19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
4:38 minutes
Problem 13.82
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A bicycle pump is used to inflate a tire. The initial tire (gauge) pressure is 210 kPa (30 psi). At the end of the pumping process, the final pressure is 310 kPa (45 psi). If the diameter of the plunger in the cylinder of the pump is 2.5 cm, what is the range of the force that needs to be applied to the pump handle from beginning to end?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos