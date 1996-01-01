4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
Textbook Question
A spaceship maneuvering near Planet Zeta is located at r = ( 600î ─ 400ĵ + 200k ) X 10³ km, relative to the planet, and traveling at v = 9500î m/s. It turns on its thruster engine and accelerates with a = ( 40î ─ 20k ) m/s² for 35 min. What is the spaceship's position when the engine shuts off? Give your answer as a position vector measured in km.
Textbook Question
Scientists design a new particle accelerator in which protons (mass 1.7 X 10^-27 kg) follow a circular trajectory given by r = c cos (kt^2) î + c sin (kt^2) ĵ, where c = 5.0 m and k = 8.0 x 10^4 rad/s^2 are constants and t is the elapsed time. a. What is the radius of the circle?
