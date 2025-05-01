High-speed motion pictures ( 3500 3500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210 – μ g 210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E 2.54 2.54 . (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 1973 1973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 2 2 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.