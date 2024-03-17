(III) A refrigerator is approximately a uniform rectangular solid 1.9 m tall, 1.0 m wide, and 0.75 m deep. If it sits upright on a truck with its 1.0-m dimension in the direction of travel, and if the refrigerator cannot slide on the truck, how rapidly can the truck accelerate without tipping the refrigerator over? [Hint: The normal force would act at one corner.]