Multiple Choice

A 200 kg, 10 m-long beam is held at equilibrium by a hinge on the floor and a force you apply on it via a light rope connected to its edge, as shown. The beam is held at 53° above the horizontal, and your rope makes an angle of 30° with it. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x, and use g=10 m/s2.)