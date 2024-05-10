(II) The subterranean tension ring that surrounds the dome in Fig. 12–39 exerts the balancing horizontal force on the abutments for the dome and is 36-sided, so each segment makes a 10° angle with the adjacent one (Fig. 12–83). Calculate the tension F that must exist in each segment so that the required force of 4.2 x 10⁵ N can be exerted at each corner (Example 12–14).

<IMAGE>