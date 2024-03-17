The cm of a 95,000-kg train locomotive starts across a 260-m-long bridge at time t= 0 . The bridge is a uniform beam of mass 23,000 kg and the train travels at a constant 80.0 km/h. What are the magnitudes of the vertical forces, F_A(t) and F_B(t), on the two end supports, written as a function of time during the train’s passage?