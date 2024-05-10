18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
5:47 minutes
Problem 15.52
(II) A guitar string is 91 cm long and has a mass of 3.2 g. The vibrating portion of the string from the bridge to the support post is ℓ = 64cm and the string is under a tension of 520 N. What are the frequencies of the fundamental and first two overtones?
