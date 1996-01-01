11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
A 300g bullet is fired horizontally into a 10-kg wooden block initially at rest on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between block and surface is 0.6. The bullet remains embedded in the block, which then slides 35 m along the surface before stopping. What was the initial speed of the bullet?
Textbook Question
Fred (mass 60 kg) is running with the football at a speed of 6.0 m/s when he is met head-on by Brutus (mass 120 kg), who is moving at 4.0 m/s. Brutus grabs Fred in a tight grip, and they fall to the ground. Which way do they slide, and how far? The coefficient of kinetic friction between football uniforms and Astroturf is 0.30.
