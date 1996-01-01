Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) Practice Problems

During a warm-up in a velodrome, Charles, an inattentive cyclist moving at a velocity of 12 m/s Î collides with Albert, moving at a velocity of -10 m/s Î. Charles and Albert and their bikes become entangled and begin to slide together on the horizontal floor. The friction coefficient between the cyclists-bikes system and the velodrome is 0.15. Find the direction of motion after the collision and the distance traveled on the floor until they stop. The combined mass of Charles and his bike is 72 kg and for Albert and his bike is 70 kg.