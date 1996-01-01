Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
An ideal spring with original length of 10cm and spring constant of 2500N/m is stretched 2.0cm to a length of 12cm. How much work must you do on the spring to stretch it an additional 3.0cm?

