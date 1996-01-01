Work By Springs Practice Problems
A competition among kids involves throwing a wooden block of mass 5.0 kg towards a spring with a force constant of 70 N/cm on a flat surface of negligible friction. The winner should produce the greatest compression in the spring. If one kid throws the block at 2.0 m/s, what is the greatest compression observed on the spring?
A technician wishes to perform a repair by riveting an elastic material onto a gap in an object. She cuts 18.0 cm of the material and applies a force of 10.0 N on it. She observes the material increase in length by 4.0 cm. The material is applied on the patch with an elongation of 2.80 cm. Determine the maximum force it applies to the object.
A specialist has purchased repair material to fix a torn canvas. However, they cannot trace the documentation of the material. They pick a technique to experimentally test the elastic properties of the material. They cut out a 25.0 cm piece of the material and apply a pull of 2.40 N on it. They observe the material to stretch by 2.20 cm. Calculate the force constant of the material.