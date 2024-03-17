9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
Problem 7.94a
A simple pendulum consists of a small object of mass m (the “bob”) suspended by a cord of length ℓ (Fig. 7–34) of negligible mass. A force F→ is applied in the horizontal direction (so F→ = Fî ), moving the bob very slowly so the acceleration is essentially zero. (Note that the magnitude of F→ will need to vary with the angle θ that the cord makes with the vertical at any moment.)
<IMAGE>
(a) Determine the work done by this force, F→ , to move the pendulum from θ = 0 to θ₀ .
