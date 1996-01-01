Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Justin slides a 500g block of wood across a frictionless tabletop at 5.0m/s. It collides with a horizontal spring which compresses 12cm as the block comes to rest. What is the spring constant of the spring?

