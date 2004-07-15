8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 10^7 m (approximately 22,00 miles) . Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book (a) What is the period of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
On July 15, 2004, NASA launched the Aura spacecraft to study the earth's climate and atmosphere. This satellite was injected into an orbit 705 km above the earth's surface. Assume a circular orbit. (a) How many hours does it take this satellite to make one orbit?
Two satellites are in circular orbits around a planet that has radius 9.00 * 10^6 m. One satellite has mass 68.0 kg, orbital radius 7.00 * 10^7 m, and orbital speed 4800 m/s. The second satellite has mass 84.0 kg and orbital radius 3.00 * 10^7 m. What is the orbital speed of this second satellite?
