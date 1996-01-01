Block A has mass 20 ⁢ kg and block B has mass 50 ⁢ kg . Starting from rest, the two blocks are pushed by identical forces through a distance of 10 ⁢ m . Which block (if either) is going faster at end of the 10 ⁢ m ? Which block (if either) has the greatest kinetic energy at the end of the 10 ⁢ m ?