Physics
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
About 50,000 years ago, a meteor crashed into the earth near present-day Flagstaff, Arizona. Some estimates suggest this meteor had a mass of about 1.4×108 kg and released 1×1016 J of energy when it slammed into the Earth. Calculate the approximate speed of this meteor before impact.
You pull a 5kg box vertically up with a constant 100N force for 2m. How much work do you do?
You push a 3kg box against a wall for a distance of 2m with a force of 40N that makes a 53° angle with the horizontal, as shown. Calculate the work done by gravity.
You pull a 3kg box on a flat surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.6. When you pull the box horizontally through a distance of 10m, it accelerates at 2m/s2. Find the net work on the box.
To pull a 51 kg crate across a rough floor, a worker applies a force of 100 N, directed 37°above the horizontal. The coefficient of friction is 0.16. If the crate moves 3.0 m, what is the total work done on the crate?
A box slides across the floor with an initial speed of 3.5m/s. If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.15, how far will the box slide before stopping completely?
How much power must an elevator motor supply in order to lift a 1000 kg elevator at constant speed a height of 100m in 50 seconds?
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.