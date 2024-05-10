20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
13:33 minutes
Problem 19.12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) When a 290-g piece of iron at 180°C is placed in a 95-g aluminum calorimeter cup containing 250 g of glycerin at 10°C, the final temperature is observed to be 38°C. Estimate the specific heat of glycerin.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:13m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos