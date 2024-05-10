In a typical squash game (Fig. 19–38), two people hit a soft rubber ball at a wall. Assume that the ball hits the wall at a velocity of 22 m/s and bounces back at a velocity of 11 m/s, and that the kinetic energy lost in the process heats the ball. What will be the temperature increase of the ball after one bounce? (The specific heat of rubber is about 1200 J/kg · C°)

<IMAGE>