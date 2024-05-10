20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
4:08 minutes
Problem 19.83
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In a typical squash game (Fig. 19–38), two people hit a soft rubber ball at a wall. Assume that the ball hits the wall at a velocity of 22 m/s and bounces back at a velocity of 11 m/s, and that the kinetic energy lost in the process heats the ball. What will be the temperature increase of the ball after one bounce? (The specific heat of rubber is about 1200 J/kg · C°)
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos