20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 19.104a
Metabolizing 1.0 kg of fat results in about 3.7 x 10⁷ J of internal energy in the body.
(a) In one day, how much fat does the body burn to maintain the body temperature of a person staying in bed and metabolizing at an average rate of 95 W?
