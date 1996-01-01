Channels
20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
Problem
A spherical pot contains 0.75 L of hot coffee (essentially water) at an initial temperature of 95°C. The pot has an emissivity of 0.60, and the surroundings are at 20.0°C. Calculate the coffee’s rate of heat loss by radiation.
Relevant Solution
4m
