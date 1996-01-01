13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
CALC A slender rod with length L has a mass per unit length that varies with distance from the left end, where x = 0, according to dm/dx = gx, where g has units of kg/m^2. (b) Use Eq. (9.20) to calculate the moment of inertia of the rod for an axis at the left end, perpendicular to the rod. Use the expression you derived in part (a) to express I in terms of M and L. How does your result compare to that for a uniform rod? Explain.
You are a project manager for a manufacturing company. One of the machine parts on the assembly line is a thin, uniform rod that is 60.0 cm long and has mass 0.400 kg. (a) What is the moment of inertia of this rod for an axis at its center, perpendicular to the rod?
Calculate the moment of inertia of each of the following uniform objects about the axes indicated. Consult Table 9.2 as needed. (a) A thin 2.50-kg rod of length 75.0 cm, about an axis perpendicular to it and passing through (i) one end and (ii) its center, and (iii) about an axis parallel to the rod and passing through it.
