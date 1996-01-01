33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the location of the virtual image produced by a convex mirror when the object is placed a distance less than the focal length from the surface of the mirror.
A
Distance less than f behind the mirror
B
Distance less than f in front of the mirror
C
A distance greater than f behind the mirror
D
A distance greater than f in front of the mirror
E
No image is formed
3
Watch next
Master Ray Diagrams for Concave Mirrors with a bite sized video explanation from Douglas LawrenceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos