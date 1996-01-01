33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
Learn with DouglasGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Will an image be formed for an object placed inside the focus of a concave mirror? If so, where will it be formed?
Find the location of the virtual image produced by a convex mirror when the object is placed a distance less than the focal length form the surface of the mirror.
You want to hang a plane mirror on your wall. If you want your entire body to fit into the mirror, what's the maximum height off the ground that the mirror must be? What is the smallest mirror you can buy? Consider yourself to be 1.55 m tall.
Will an image be formed for an object placed inside the focus of a concave mirror? If so, where will it be formed?
Find the location of the virtual image produced by a convex mirror when the object is placed a distance less than the focal length from the surface of the mirror.
You want to hang a plane mirror on your wall. If you want your entire body to fit into the mirror, what's the maximum height off the ground that the mirror must be? What is the smallest mirror you can buy? Consider yourself to be 1.55 m tall.