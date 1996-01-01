9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem 7.87b
An airplane pilot fell 370 m after jumping from an aircraft without his parachute opening. He landed in a snowbank, creating a crater 1.1 m deep, but survived with only minor injuries. Assuming the pilot’s mass was 82 kg and his terminal velocity was 45 m/s, estimate:
(b) the average force exerted on him by the snow to stop him; and
