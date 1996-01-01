Vector A is 2.80 cm long and is 60.0° above the x-axis in the first quadrant. Vector B is 1.90 cm long and is 60.0° below the x-axis in the fourth quadrant (Fig. E1.35). Use components to find the magnitude and direction of (b) A - B In each case, sketch the vector addition or subtraction and show that your numerical answers are in qualitative agreement with your sketch.