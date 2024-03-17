10. Conservation of Energy
Problem 8.73c
(II) The graph of Fig. 8–43 shows the potential energy curve of a particle moving along the x axis under the influence of a conservative force. Note that the total energy E > U(x), so that the particle’s speed is never zero.
(c) At what value of 𝓍 is the magnitude of the force a maximum?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
